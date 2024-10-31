Komphela explains how late arrival at stadium affects Downs

In the lead-up to the tantalising match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, senior coach Steve Komphela has asked the fans to avoid being late to the stadium.

In addition to the terrible traffic, Komphela claims that fans’ persistent tardiness in getting to the stadium for important games has a detrimental impact on the teams’ preparations.

The stadium management has recently expressed great outrage and concern over late arrivals by fans, which ultimately causes the game to be delayed.

The same thing happened when the two teams faced off in their Betway Premiership match last month, where the game’s kick-off was 30 minutes late.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Parktown on Thursday, Komphela said the late arrival affects planning.

It affects us big time

“I must also convey a message that the ambiance and environment were made perfect by supporters. Only they can come earlier,” Komphela said.

“Only they can come earlier because it’s got a whole lot of other dynamics in it. But when they delay the start of the match, it affects your match-day routine.

“Because you would say in preparation for a match, you say the match is at 3pm.

“What time is your pre-match meal? What time is your pre-match talk? The minute the match gets postponed or delayed a bit, then it will affect your pre-match meeting, departure from the hotel, and pre-match meal.”

He continued: “So, it does affect us big time. And the psychology of sports as well.

“After a warm-up, you get back into the dressing room, getting ready for the 4, 5, and 6 minutes until the whistle is blown for teams to come to the tunnel.

“And then they get to be informed that, guys, the match is likely to be delayed for 30 minutes. It deflates. It’s another restart. So, if they could just come early, that’s the only request.”

Amakhosi and Sundowns will clash in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in what is expected to be a sold-out affair.

The game will get underway at 6pm.

