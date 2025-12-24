La Masia conquer the Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge in Soweto

After 23 days of nonstop action, the 2025 Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge came to an end with La Masia being crowned champions in the Men’s Open section yesterday. Diepkloof Ladies FC lifted the trophy in the women’s division, while Maseme FC won gold in the Under-17 men’s category.

The three finals took place at Shapa Soweto in Pimville, the home of the tournament for the last 23 years.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro and coach Arthur Zwane, who is currently the head coach of Amazulu FC in the Betway Premiership, was among those in the stands watching, trying to spot new talent.

La Masia defeated Mofolo United Roma FC 4-0 in a one-sided final; Diepkloof Ladies brushed aside Mito Stars Ladies FC 1-0 while Maseme FC needed penalties to claim victory, beating a tough East Rand Athletic Club 5-4 after a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time.

The 2025 Men’s final was a repeat of last year’s Round of 16 tie between the two rivals, with Mofolo United Roma FC winning 2-0.

But this time around, with a huge crowd descending upon Shapa Soweto, La Masia, the Westbury outfit had other ideas as they took complete control of the match, going to the halftime break leading 2-0. They added two more in the second stanza to win their second Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge title since 2017.

They also walked away with a winners’ cheque of R150 000 for their efforts. The 2024 edition of the tournament was won by Meadowlands Juventus – and since 2010, after Trabzon FC defended the title, no team has been able to achieve that, with different winners every year.

“We have always prided ourselves with bringing the best teams to the tournament. What we witnessed here today is a clear sign that every year the standards are raised in this competition. We have to congratulate La Masia, Diepkloof Ladies and Maseme for winning the trophy this time around – but we are forever grateful to all the teams that took part because they are the ones that make the tournament,” said an excited Phil Mogodi, the Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge Tournament Director.

“Our greatest gratitude, however, goes to Dr KOP Matseke founder and Group CEO of the Clinix Health Group, who has made this tournament possible. And, also, let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and a prosperous new year. We will do this again in 2026, and it will be bigger and even better,” Mogodi added.

In the Ladies section, Diepkloof Ladies FC made a clean sweep in the individual awards, claiming all the prizes on offer, while in the Men’s section La Masia FC shared with two other teams.

The 2025 Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge was the 23rd edition of the township tournament which is run under the auspices of the Soweto Football Association (SFA) led by Mogodi, who is also the President of SAFA Johannesburg.

Over the years, the tournament has seen the likes of former Banyana Banyana captains Simphiwe Dludlu, Refilwe Jane as well as former Bafana Bafana players Siphiwe Tshabalala, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Thulani Serero – who were part of the games before furthering their careers in the PSL.

Senaoane Gunners, led by former Mamelodi Sundowns defender, Mike Ntombela, were the inaugural winners in 2003.

The competition was started in honour of the late anti-apartheid activist couple, Walter Sisulu and his wife Albertina Sisulu.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content