Larsen hopes Magesi will keep improving in the league

Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen is hoping that his team will put in more effort and emulate their bon voyage in the Carling Knockout to their bread and butter, Betway Premiership.

Magesi will return to league action when they travel to the coast in Gqeberha to entertain Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Limpopo outfit will be oozing with confidence going into the game following their Carling Knockout final triumph against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Magesi came from a goal down to beat Sundowns 2-1 in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

This is thanks to second-half goals from Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams that cancelled out Iqraam Rayners’ first-half strike.

Larsen, who was full of praise for his side after producing yet another solid performance against a big side, said the focus now will be on improving and doing better in the league, as it is their bread and butter.

Unbeaten in eight games

“Every victory builds confidence and self-belief, and we have been doing that since Golden Arrows, where we won our first game in the league [won 1-0]. The players started believing that we belong here and can compete,” Larsen said.

“We followed that up with an away point against a star-studded Cape Town City team, which was followed by a big win against Orlando Pirates.

“So, we are now eight games unbeaten [in all competitions], and each game we play, the self-belief and confidence grow, and hopefully this does make us a more competitive team in the league because that is our bread and butter.

“The league is where we want to be more successful, and we will try and accomplish that.

“It will not be easy over 30 games; we know that we might be in the relegation fight, but I think if we keep fighting the way that we did against Sundowns, we have a big chance to stay up and surprise a lot of people.”

