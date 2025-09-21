Last-minute drama as Polokwane City edge out Chippa United

Polokwane City left it late but finally returned to winning ways, snatching a dramatic last-minute 2-1 victory over Chippa United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday afternoon.

The result was a huge relief for Rise and Shine, who had not tasted victory since 19 August, when they beat Siwelele 1-0 away in Bloemfontein. That triumph was followed by a 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants, also in Bloemfontein on 31 August.

On a tense afternoon at Peter Mokaba, the Polokwane side dominated possession but struggled to break down a stubborn Chippa defence. The visitors looked content to frustrate the hosts and hit them on the counter, and for long periods it seemed the game was heading for another stalemate.

Tense opening

The home crowd were silenced when the Chilli Boys opened the scoresheet via Ayanda Magqwaka in the 5th minutes.

City however clawed back to the game late in the first half, and their persistence was rewarded in the 45th minute when Lebogang Nkai slotted home after a defensive lapse to make it 1-1 at break time.

The second half produced moments of promise for both sides, but the lack of a clinical edge meant neither could find a decisive breakthrough. City pushed hard in the closing stages, buoyed by their supporters, yet Chippa’s defensive discipline ensured they left with a point.

Tables turn

However, the home crowd erupted in the dying minutes when Thabang Mulatudi struck with virtually the last kick of the game, securing all three points for Polokwane City and breaking their winless run in emphatic fashion in the referee’s additional time.

The victory not only restores confidence in the squad but also sees City improve their position on the league standings, lifting them away from the lower reaches of the table. For Chippa, it was a cruel end to what had been a disciplined performance, undone by a lapse in concentration at the death.

The victory saw the Limpopo outfit moving to the fourth position with 12 points from seven matches, and they are seven points behind log leaders, Sekhukhune United.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content