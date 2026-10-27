Late Bafana star Jayden Adams given emotional tribute at Ballon d’Or ceremony

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who died just after coming back from the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, was honoured and bestowed with a special commemorative tribute at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on Monday night.

Adams tragically passed away in July 2026 at the age of 25, just weeks after representing South Africa at the World Cup. He was found unalive in a bathroom in an apartment in Cape Town and police opened an inquest.

Remembering ‘Grootman’

Affectionately known as “Grootman”, the Stellenbosch-born ball juggler played in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches (against Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea) and a Round of 32 match against Canada, helping Bafana Bafana reach the knockout stages for the first time in history. Advertisement

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He won various league titles with Sundowns, but most notably, the elusive CAF Champions League at the end of last season. At the Ballon d’Or glittering event, he was remembered alongside other departed football figures during the official ceremony at the London Palladium.

“Forever remembered. Gone but never forgotten,” was the profound and emotional message that was part of the tribute at the event that was attended by the crème de la crème of world’ football.

Harry Kane ends England’s long wait

In the awards, Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane, 33, became the first Englishman to win the men’s award since Michael Owen in 2001. He defeated the likes of Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona), Rodri (Spain, Manchester City/Barcelona) and Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami).

Said Kane after his crowning moment: “It was an incredible year for me to score so many goals and it’s something I am extremely proud of. It wouldn’t be possible without a lot of people, my Bayern Munich teammates, my England teammates, and Thomas Tuchel and Vincent Kompany.

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“It was a real team effort, and without those people and without the players helping me and pushing me. My wife, Kate, is here. We do everything together, and it wouldn’t be possible without you.”

The evolution of the Ballon d’Or

Created in 1956 by two sports writers from France Football, a French magazine, the Ballon d’Or is the award given to the best men’s and women’s player in world football. France Football remain the organisers of the award and the voting but the ceremony is co-organised with Uefa, European football’s governing body.

Initially, the prize was created to crown the best men’s player from Europe. In 1995, this was expanded to include non-Europeans playing on the continent before it became a global award in 2007. The Women’s Ballon d’Or was introduced for the first time in 2018.

How the voting works

The Ballon d’Or winners are voted for by “an international jury of specialised journalists”, according to the awards’ website. For the men’s prize, one journalist is selected to represent every country in the top 100 FIFA rankings, and for the women’s award it is one journalist for each nation in the top 50.

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This is based on the Fifa rankings in effect at the time, which in this instance is from September 8, 2026. Each voter picks 10 players from the 30-player shortlist in descending order of preference.

Players are judged for their performances over the entirety of last season from August 3 2025 until July 19 2026.

The Ballon d’Or is judged across three key criteria, in descending order of importance:

Individual performances, decisive and impressive character; Collective performances and titles won; Class and fair play.

All the 2026 award winners:

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Men’s Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women’s Young Talent of the Year: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Men’s Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)

Women’s Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Spain, Barcelona)

Men’s Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona (Spain)

Men’s Striker of the Year: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Women’s Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Mexico, Pachuca)

Sócrates Award, presented by L’Équipe and Peace and Sport for solidarity initiatives and societal causes supported by a committed champion: Bukayo Saka

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