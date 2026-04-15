Le Coq Sportif out, Adidas in as PSL referees are all set for new look

It has been confirmed that the Premier Soccer League referees (PSL) will officially debut their new Adidas gear on Wednesday night when Kaizer Chiefs take on Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

This development comes after weeks of asking from staunch football fans about when the PSL match officials, who fall under the jurisdiction and management of the South African Football Association (Safa), will be doing away with the Le Coq Sportif kit.

“The fans will finally witness our referees in the new Adidas uniform in the game between Chiefs and Magesi on Wednesday and will no longer wear the Le Coq Sportif stuff,” said a source close to the situation.

Three-year partnership deal

Adidas recently entered a three-year partnership deal with Safa, starting this year, returning as the official technical sponsor for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

Banyana and Bafana have both had an opportunity to play in the new Adidas kits.

Bafana played in both the home and away kits against Panama, while Banyana played in the new kit against Algeria on Tuesday.

Bafana will wear the new kit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US, Mexico, and Canada will co-host in June.

Tom Brown, a senior marketing director for Adidas South Africa, stated: “The iconic Adidas/Safa jersey of the 2010 World Cup had a distinctive reference to the diverse national languages of South Africa, represented by 11 small lines in the collar.

“This design is reimagined for a proud new era, with a design pattern that proudly reflects the now 12 national languages on the national jersey.”

SA referees chosen for World Cup

South African referees Abongile Tom and Zakhele Siwela have an opportunity to not only don the new referee jersey in the PSL but also at the World Cup, as they will be representing South Africa at the global showpiece.

“We are bursting with pride to see Abongile and Zakhele carry the South African flag to the North American continent. Their selection is not just a personal milestone but a victory for our entire development pathway.

“It proves that the hard work put into our training programmes and the rigorous standards set by our instructors are bearing fruit,” Safa said in a statement.

“We have no doubt they will officiate with the integrity and excellence that have become their trademarks.

“The presence of South African referees at the FIFA World Cup is a major accomplishment that confirms our ongoing investment in officials’ development.

“These nominations prove that our programmes are successfully aligning domestic talent with global standards.”