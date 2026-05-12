League title on the platter for Pirates after Galaxy stun Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a massive blow in their league title race against Orlando Pirates following their disappointing 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy in their final league match at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result means that Pirates, who have two games in hand, require one win to be officially crowned the 2025/26 Betway Premiership champions through goal difference.

The Buccaneers will be in action on Saturday, when they host newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions Durban City at the already sold-out Orlando Stadium.

So, Sundowns will just hope that Pirates lose both their final games against Durban City and Orbit College, if they are to retain their title for the ninth consecutive time.

Coming to the game, it was raining goals out in Mbombela, as Sundowns were involved in yet another big goal-scoring game at the back of their 7-4 thriller against on Saturday.

Victor Letsoalo drew first blood from the penalty spot when he sent Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the wrong way.

Before you knew it, the home side increased their lead through Sedwyn George after some good passage of play with speedy winger Seluleko Mahlambi.

The champions did not want to go down without a fight, as they scored two goals in quick succession at the stroke of halftime, thanks to a brace from goal-scoring machine Brayan Leon … the first with a header and the second also from the penalty spot to end the first 45 minutes all square.

Just a minute into the second half, the Rockets came out blazing at Sundowns, as they caught their defence fast asleep, and scored their third goal, when Mpho Mvelase found the back of the net.

Searching for another equaliser, Downs coach Miguel Cardoso reacted by unleashing the likes of Tashreeq Matthews, Themba Zwane, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Iqraam Rayners and Miguel Reisinho, but their efforts were not enough, as the defending champions suffered a 3-2 defeat, which may cost them their league title.