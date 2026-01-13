Lebo Phiri breaks silence on joining Sekhukhune United after Kaizer Chiefs deal fell off

After several months of uncertainty, training alone, and knocking on doors, Lebogang Phiri has finally landed himself a place he can call home in the Betway Premiership at Sekhukhune United.

Sekhukhune unveiled Phiri as their latest acquisition in the January transfer window after Bradley Mojela on Monday.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the enlistment of former Bafana Bafana international Lebogang Phiri,” the club said in a statement.

“The 31-year-old versatile midfielder has found a home with Babina Noko, following a 13-season European football career.”

Strong desire to join Kaizer Chiefs

Phiri, who has been a free agent for over six months after parting ways with French Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp, reacted to his move to Babina Noko, saying that it is time to reintroduce himself to South African football after spending most of his career in Europe.

“After years of sacrifice and dedication abroad, the doors at home have reopened. Thank you. It’s time to reintroduce myself,” Phiri said.

The 31-year-old had initially shown a strong interest and desire to join Kaizer Chiefs, but due to talks breaking down and not agreeing on a deal, Phiri had to continue training by himself to stay fit while looking for a new club.

Phiri told Sunday World last July: “Yes, Kaizer Chiefs did contact my representatives and me. We had small talks with Amakhosi, but I think since they were going to prepare for their pre-season in the Netherlands, the talks stalled a bit.

“But hopefully in the upcoming days or weeks, our talks will resume, and we will come up with something. Should something work out, I will be here, but if not, I will go elsewhere and keep pushing.”

Sekhukhune boss welcomes Phiri

Indeed, the former Bidvest Wits graduate found a home elsewhere, and Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatji expressed his delight to have a player of Phiri’s caliber.

“We are delighted with this acquisition, as Lebo brings both incredible talent and invaluable international experience. We look forward to his contribution as we look to finish strong this season,” Malatji said.

On January 24, when the second half of the season resumes, Phiri will aim to make his official debut for Babina Noko when they host log leaders Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sekhukhune are in position three on the table with 25 points—three points behind the Buccaneers.

