Lebo Phiri confirms talks still going on with Chiefs 

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri has exclusively confirmed to Sunday World that he and his camp have been engaged in talks with Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.

“Yes, Kaizer Chiefs did contact me and my representatives. We had small talks with Amakhosi, but I think since they were going to prepare for their pre-season in the Netherlands, the talks stalled a bit,” Phiri told Sunday World.

“But hopefully in the upcoming days or weeks, our talks will resume, and we will come up with something.

“Should something work out, I will be here, but if not, I will go elsewhere and keep pushing.”

The former Bidvest Wits youth product recently parted ways with French Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp after his five-month contract ended.

With pre-season now almost over for many clubs locally and the season on the horizon, the 30-year-old versatile midfielder, who made a rare appearance at the Engen Knockout Challenge at Marks Park in Emmarentia, said he was still weighing options.

“I think I have done my level best throughout my career to get the opportunities that I got, and I’m hoping to get something concrete enough to say if this is my last club, where maybe I get a three- or five-year contract, I will finish off with a bang,” said Phiri.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said the club does not comment on players who are not contracted to them.

“We never do that as Kaizer Chiefs, it will be foreign for me to talk about a player who is not registered with the club.”

