Legendary commentator’s initiative to unearth future sportscasters

Legendary Sesotho football commentator Baba Mthethwa has launched a campaign to unearth future broadcasters.

Through his Nay’leVoice initiative, the much-respected and adored SuperSport broadcaster is on a mission to find new talent. He plans to open opportunities in the field of sports broadcasting and commentary for the youth in townships, informal settlements, and hostels in Gauteng.

Kick-off with 9 contestants

Mthethwa’s campaign kicks off with nine contestants from Gauteng. They will be showcasing their commentary skills at Kagiso Recreation Centre on Saturday. Those keen to try their luck should be between 18 and 35 years old.

“This is a nationwide campaign, but on Saturday we will have contestants from Mohlakeng, Kagiso, Vaal, Tembisa and Tshwane representing Gauteng. Then we will move to the North West, followed by the Free State and all other provinces in South Africa.

“Every province will have five regional champions who will go to the provincial championship finals. The winner of each province will represent their province in the national finals later this year,” said Mthethwa.

All provinces represented

“This means that all provinces will have 25 regional winners each. Five provincial winners will compete for provincial honours as per province. We are amazed by the huge interest amongst contestants. It’s encouraging to see aspiring women football commentators raising their hands. And they will get equal opportunity like their male peers,” he added.

Mthethwa is renowned for his uncompromising and witty commentary style. He said what prompted him to launch the campaign was the passion for broadcasting the youth possessed.

“I have travelled the length and breadth of this country, and I often come across young people who want to be mentored. …I believe this concept will help in unearthing future broadcasters who will be a breath of fresh air in the media space.

“It was not easy to find the best out of these contestants in Kagiso. Currently, we are in negotiations with language specialists of all official languages to help us navigate the process.”

Annual campaign

He said the plan is to have the campaign every year, adding that there will be prizes at regional level and at national final.

Mthethwa joined broadcasting in 1997 at the SABC and endeared himself to viewers. His signature line “HO THAAATA BANNA HA O SE NA MAQHEKA” (Life is not easy when you don’t have any tricks or plans) became a popular phrase. He has extensively covered 12 Africa Cup of Nations, six Fifa World Cups and three Uefa Championship tournaments.

Mthethwa, who hails from Thabong in Welkom, in the Free State, is one of the few recognisable indigenous language sports broadcasters. Others are Zama “ZZ” Masondo, who is with SuperSport. Joe Hudla, who works for Ukhozi FM and SABC Sports TV are also among the broadcasters.

They broadcast in Isizulu. The trio is renowned for preserving and promoting their respective languages.