Legendary Orlando Pirates’ league-winning coach has passed away

Former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has sent a message of comfort to the family of former Buccaneers coach Roy Barreto, who passed away on Monday at the age of 72 years.

Barreto joined the Buccaneers in the 2002/03 season after a stint at Free State Stars, and it was at Pirates where he made a name for himself after he won the league in the same season, the second league title in the PSL era for Pirates.

After winning the league, Pirates lost its bearing the following season following the departure of Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela who joined Tottenham Hotspur and Lesley “Slow Poison” Manyathela who died tragically in a motor car accident. Barreto resigned from Pirates in August 2003. Palacios, who was the technical director when Barreto joined the club, took over as Barreto’s replacement as head coach.

“I worked with Barreto when we won the league in the 2002/03 season,” Palacios told Sunday World.

“I was devastated when I heard the sad news yesterday that he has passed away. He was very disciplined, and he loved working with the players. He found a squad full of senior players at Pirates, and he introduced the young ones that came from my academy: Gift Leremi, Joseph “Duku-Duku” Makhanya, Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Makhanya and Manyathela. We also worked with the powerful Zodwa Khoza, may her soul rest in peace, who did a good job in building the team from the administration office.”

“The chairman [Irvin Khoza] brought him from Free State Stars. We played our league home matches in Rustenburg at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, and we won 90% of our games there. I sympathize with his family and send my condolences to his loved ones and friends. He contributed to the history of Orlando Pirates, and we shall remember him forever. May Roy Barreto’s soul Rest In Peace,” added a distraught Palacios.

According to the Zimbabwean website Heraldonline.co.zw, Barreto began his coaching career in Mutare in the early 1980s before relocating to Bulawayo, where he joined the Zimbabwe Saints technical team. Gutted

He helped guide Chikwata to the Chibuku Trophy before steering the club to the 1988 league championship, cementing his reputation as one of Zimbabwe’s finest football tacticians.

The website explaind further: “In 1989, Barreto crossed the city divide to join Highlanders, where he enjoyed further success. He led Bosso to the league and cup double in 1990 before winning the inaugural Premier Soccer League title in 1993.

“He was also part of Zimbabwe’s celebrated “Dream Team” technical setup, serving as assistant to the late Reinhard Fabisch during one of the national team’s most successful eras.

Barreto’s coaching career extended beyond Zimbabwe. He worked in Namibia, had a stint with South African side Free State Stars, and later joined Orlando Pirates, where he won the South African league title. At the time of his death, Barreto was living in Portugal with his wife, Fazi. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, one based in England and the other in Ireland.”

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