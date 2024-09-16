Likening youngsters to legends can distract players 

Orlando Pirates legend and Jomo Cosmos founder Jomo Sono lived up to his moniker of Troublemaker this week when his utterances divided the football community right down the middle.

Mjomana said that comparing new Pirates dribbling sensation Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi to him was like comparing an elephant to an ant.

Sono, who played alongside Pele and other greats in the MLS for New York Cosmos, was not done yet. He went as far as saying that Pirates must not recall the Number 10 that was retired in his honour because no one at Bucs now deserves it.

Bucs supporters have been advocating for Maswanganyi to be given the sacred jersey and Mjomana was bombarded with an assortment of pot shots by football followers.

A lot of Pirates players have been compared to the great Jomo, and they never lived up to expectations.

Some of us were fortunate to have watched him play, even though it may have been at the latter stage of his career. And even then, with a bit of plumpness and some extra kilos, he was magical.

And that is why Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza decided to withdraw the number 10 jersey in his honour. Kaizer Chiefs did the same with the number 15 jersey made famous by Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo, a lean, mean machine in his heydays.

Now, let me take you on a journey down memory lane. When Pirates pinched Steve Motsiri (later Lekoelea) from Moroka Swallows in 1996, the snot-nosed 16-year-old was already touted as the next Jomo Sono.

A darling of the Pirates’ die-hard supporters, “Kideo” even attracted the interest of Dutch Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven who gave him a contract.

At Pirates, he was given the number 10 jersey, which was yanked off the back of Vincent Sokhela. Only special players like Basil “Kaapse Dans” Steenkamp and Djento Kambala could get a sniff of that jersey. Lekoelea did not look back.

But inexplicably, when the Iron Duke decided to retire Number 10 in honour of Sono, Lekoelea’s stature deteriorated, and his invincible aura vanished. After a pay dispute, Lekoelea was released, and his career suffered a slow death.

Other players came along at the turn of the 21st Century. Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi, at some point, showed glimpses of the original troublemaker. Although he was not gifted in the ball-juggling department, his incredible work rate, big-match temperament and crucial goals convinced the Buccaneers that he could take them to new heights.

But Vilakazi went overseas to obscure Denmark and when he returned to Mzansi, he was almost finished. Teko Modise too came along with much promise. In an instant, he had turned into a superstar and poster boy of SA diski.

Modise had all the attributes, the silky skills, the charisma and he was a match-winner with some of the most amazing goals. But he lost his shine, and he was at Pirates for four years.

Thembinkosi Lorch was there too, with lots of skills and potential, but the Buccaneers will remember him mostly for that amapiano hit song with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, and not so much for his contribution on the field.

Unnecessary comparison has prematurely ended many a career in the past. I hope that Tito and young Relebohile Mofokeng are not fazed or confused by all the noise.

Sono was about longevity, consistency and single-handedly winning big matches throughout his career. He showed up, all the time when the team needed him more. So, the test is whether the duo have staying power to produce the magic throughout their careers.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content