Limpopo derby reduced to survival battle as Baroka, Leopards struggle in NFD

Just five seasons ago, the Limpopo Derby between Baroka FC and Black Leopards was a fierce contest for provincial pride and dominance. Today, the once-explosive clash has lost its spark and has been reduced to a fight for survival in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Now both plying their trade in the National First Division, there is little indication that either side will redeem themselves and mount a return to the topflight any time soon.

On Saturday, Bakgaga ba Ga-Mphahlele host Lidoda Duvha at the Baroka Stadium in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, in what can only be described as a high-stakes battle for survival. With both sides trapped in the relegation zone, the three points on offer carry enormous weight.

Gunning for maximum points

Baroka media liaison officer Richard Mashabane admitted that things have not gone according to plan and that the team must respond urgently to avoid deeper trouble.

“As much as we are happy with our preparations for this local derby, our focus is not on the rivalry that has defined this fixture over the years, but on the maximum points at stake,” said Mashabane.

“We are desperate for victory to move away from the bottom of the log and work towards redeeming ourselves. A win will not only improve our position, but it will also serve as a reward to our supporters who have stood with us through thick and thin,” he added.

Baroka’s remains the most porous defence in the league, having conceded 19 goals. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with eight points from two wins, two draws and eight losses.

Leopards, who recently parted ways with coach Joel Masutha and replaced him with Mabhuti Khenyeza, sit 14th with nine points from two wins, three draws and six defeats. They are equally desperate to climb away from danger.

Saturday’s full NFD fixtures: Gomora United vs Highbury FC, Venda Academy vs Kruger United, Leicester City vs Midlands Wanderers, The Bees vs Casric Stars, Midford vs Hungry Lions, University of Pretoria vs Cape Town City and Upington City vs Lerumo Lions.

All matches kick off at 3.30pm

