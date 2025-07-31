Limpopo soccer fans to be treated to MTN8 double header this weekend

The 2025/26 Betway Premiership is back in action as players gear up for an action-packed season.

As usual, the new season kicks off with the popular MTN8 fixtures, where the league’s top eight take each other on for the lucrative cup.

In Limpopo, fans will be spoilt with two matches on Saturday, with the first one at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium involving Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates at 3pm.

The second match will pit Sekhukhune United against TS Galaxy at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium at 6pm.

Rise and Shine, as City are affectionally known, have lost their influential winger, Oswin Appollis, who will be facing his former club for the first time on the opposite side as a Pirates player.

City beefs up squad

The Phuti Mohafe-coached side has since made a swift move, replacing the 23-year-old Appollis, who had two excellent seasons with the club, with former Royal AM winger Levy Mashiane.

In addition to Mashiane, City management expanded their reach in the Motsepe Foundation Championship market by signing former Venda Academy players Rudzani Thobo and Thabelo Tshikweta.

Four more players – Keorapetse Sebone, Mpho Mvundlela, Keagile Malepe, and Steven Moremi from Pretoria Callies – also signed with City.

Mohafe and his technical team will have a plethora of options to guide the Limpopo side to yet another successful season, especially considering the club’s recent success in finishing in the top five brackets.

Fans urged to rally behind City

The Polokwane municipality, through its spokesperson Thipa Selala, has encouraged fans to buy tickets in large numbers for both matches.

“Fans can rally behind our team so that the players overcome Galaxy in this last-eight match on their way to the semifinals,” said Selala.

Pirates, guided by their new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, look forward to winning this match and advancing to the next round in hopes of defending the title.

Bucs have lifted this competition’s trophy three consecutive times.

The remaining two matches will take place on Sunday, with Stellenbosch FC entertaining AmaZulu at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town while Mamelodi Sundowns will host Richards Bay at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Both matches start at 3pm

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content