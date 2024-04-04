‘Loftus must be a cathedral, a place of worship against Yanga’

“The yellow nation must make Loftus Stadium a cathedral — a place of worship. And tomorrow they have to worship the team.”

That is the strong message by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. He is urging the Sundowns faithful to come out in their numbers and fill up the stadium.

Second leg quarterfinal blockbuster

Sundowns will be hosting Young Africans in the Caf Champions League second leg quarterfinal blockbuster on Friday night.

Kick off time is at 8pm.

Sundowns and Yanga played to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at a fully packed Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania last week Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, Mokwena emphasises the importance of having their supporters matching the turn-out by Yanga fans at Benjamin Mkapa. He added that they must make the environment hostile and uncomfortable for the opponents.

“In my post-match interview [against Richards Bay midweek] I spoke to the supporters. Because tomorrow against Yanga they have to play,” Mokwena said during a press conference in Loftus on Thursday.

The fans are a big part of the recipe for a win

“And I ask them to play. They must play like they did against Al Ahly [in the AFL last year]. Because we won that game because of our fans. And not for any moment during that game were they quiet.

“The drum kept on beating and beating and beating. And I honestly believe that if they come out in their numbers tomorrow, they will fill up the stadium. Make it yellow and make the opposition uncomfortable throughout.

“Even in the moments where we are suffering, they can’t suffer with us. They have got to energise us and give us that extra push.

“And sometimes, that is where we have it with Sundowns fans, where when we suffer, they also suffer. But they can’t suffer with us tomorrow, they have got to come, energise us, and push us.

Advantage of home ground

“And I think if that can happen tomorrow, we have got a big advantage. Because when Loftus is buzzing, when the yellow nation is singing and all the energy that they give us, then the players will just go and perform.

“This is what you need in the Champions League, where you have to take advantage of your home ground.

“That advantage is not about the playing surface or the comfort of being at home. It’s about the supporters making the stadium a cathedral — a place of worship. And tomorrow they have to worship the team, support the team, energise them. And really in that moment, if the fans do that, then we will be alright.”

