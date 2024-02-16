Lorch must earn the right to play at Downs – Rulani Mokwena

Though Thembinkosi Lorch has openly stated that he wants to play against the Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena believes he has to earn the opportunity to play first.

Sundowns and Pirates will square off in a DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.

In a dramatic move that caught many off guard, Lorch joined the Brazilians on the final day of the January transfer window.

Many people have questioned where Lorch would fit in with the Sundowns team’s all-star roster, which includes players like Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, and fellow new signing Tashreeq Matthews.

Lorch must fight for a place in the team

At a press conference on Thursday in Chloorkop, Mokwena said his new star player is aware that he will earn playing time through hard work.

“Lorch knows he has to earn the right to play, and his football needs to do the talking for him.” Mokwena said.

“Lorch comes into the team knowing that he has to earn the right to play; he has to, like everybody else who has to fight for a place in the team.

“Meritocracy is such an important part of my coaching principles and my way of thinking about and how I see life, and that’s also how I see football. I don’t want to talk too much about Lorch; his football needs to do the talking for him.”

First game in Sundowns colours

Despite the fact that Lorch’s debut in Sundowns colours may come against his old team, the 30-year-old star midfielder has since expressed his wish to play in the match.

“Every player wants to play over the weekend because we are playing against the Pirates, a big team and a big game,” Lorch said.

“So, I would say the coach will decide who plays; it will be up to him. However, it will be difficult for me to play my first game, especially against my former team.”

