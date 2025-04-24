Lucas Radebe honoured to be named Leeds United Global Ambassador

Lucas Radebe, a former defender for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana, has outlined his primary responsibilities as the Leeds United Global Ambassador.

Radebe was named the first Leeds United Global Ambassador following the team’s return to the English Premier League this week, along with South African-born striker Lyle Foster’s Burnley Football Club.

“At the moment, I have not sat down with the club to roll it out and determine what my responsibility is. But I think one of them is to represent the club globally,” Radebe said on Wednesday.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed as the first global ambassador for such a great club. It goes beyond who I am, what I gave to the club, and what the club stands for.

“Hopefully, I do embody that because, to be honest, this is one achievement where you get recognised for contributing towards the betterment of a community, not just for a football club, but the community in different households.”

Radebe, a former captain of Leeds United, continued: “It came as a surprise [to be appointed global ambassador] because there are greater Leeds legends than me, and some were even born in Leeds and are still at the club, but they chose me. To be able to still be part of the club is absolutely amazing.”

Radebe hopeful Bucs, Downs can beat Egyptian teams

Radebe, affectionately known as Rhoo, is one of the few former South African players who has partnered with major international brands and is still well-known throughout the world.

Ahead of Friday’s pivotal CAF Champions League second-leg semi-final matches involving Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates against Egyptian clubs, Radebe expressed his confidence that the South African teams possess the necessary skills to defeat the north African powerhouses.

“I think South African football has showcased that it is capable of competing in big tournaments,” said Radebe.

“I believe you could see the standard of the games [at home]; the difference between north and south [is still there].

“But we are catching up. We showed it at home, even if it was so difficult to overcome those teams [Al Ahly and Pyramids FC].

“We must believe in ourselves; we can’t always put ourselves second. At some point, we have to say we have toppled these teams, and I think this is what is on the minds of Pirates and Sundowns.”

