Lucas Radebe says he still has ambitions to lead SAFA

Former Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says he still has ambitions of leading the SA Football Association (Safa) as president one day.

This is after AmaZulu FC chairman Sandile Zungu officially launched his Safa presidential campaign to challenge Danny Jordaan at the upcoming elections in September.

Read More: Safa regions, NEC members back Zungu as race for presidency intensifies

Despite not officially putting his hand up and publicly confirming he will run for the presidency this year, Radebe said the dream is still very much intact, but he is open to the idea of working alongside Zungu.

“I’m still ambitious [to lead Safa one day], but for now Zungu and I can work together,” Radebe told Sunday World after Zungu’s campaign launch recently.

“But I’ve always said I would like to be given an opportunity to serve. It doesn’t matter in which way, but if I can contribute towards our football, it would be absolutely amazing. And I think all these years, there have been difficulties in getting involved.

“But I think football needs football people that have really been in the game and really can bring the change and contribution positively and bring credibility to the organisation. I believe that Zungu is the right person to be elected to lead and change our football for the better.

“We saw people from several regions come out in support of a convincing person, who is capable of leading our football association.”

Read More: ‘I like both Danny and Sandile,’ says Motsepe on Safa president race

Speaking to Sunday World two years ago, the former star defender said that he was working tirelessly behind the scenes to fulfil his long-time dream of serving as Safa president, and that dream is still very much alive.

“I’ve always spoken to the regions, especially the Joburg region with Phil [Mogodi]; I’ve always spoken to the North West region, so I have been in communication with the regions, just to see what’s needed.

“Because according to the constitution, there are rules that state we might not even realise or recognise, but obviously being around regions to learn about what is it that is needed to be able to be part of that.

“But it’s a mammoth task to be able to be elected or to be part of these structures of the football association,” Radebe added.

Safa is expected to host a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, where they will do an official handover of the nominations for the much-anticipated Safa elections.

It is yet to be seen if Radebe’s name will also be on the list of people who will be challenging Jordaan for the Safa presidential hot seat.

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