Lucas Radebe weighs in on protest by angry Kaizer Chiefs fans

Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe has weighed in on the situation at his ex-club Kaizer Chiefs. A group of fans protested outside the famous Chiefs Village in Naturena, Soweto, on Saturday morning.

A handful of picketing Amakhosi supporters expressed their concerns and frustrations and delivered a memorandum to the club’s hierarchy.

The Amakhosi fan who led the protest, Diakanya Makgato, told Sunday World that Cecil Motaung, Kemiso Motaung, Vina Maphosa, and Tracey Williams received the document.

‘Sad to see fans confront club bosses’

Radebe, who donned the gold and black during their glory days before moving to Leeds in the English Premier League, has shared his views on what is happening at Chiefs. He says it is sad to see that matters have gotten to a point where fans want to directly confront the club bosses.

“It is sad, it is sad to see that a club as big as Chiefs have disgruntled fans go as far as ‘toi toing’ to the Chiefs Village. It is something that we have never seen before,” Radebe exclusively revealed to Sunday World on Saturday afternoon.

‘Fans are frustrated’

“But this is what we have brought to ourselves because we won trophies, we won leagues, and have been a successful club for many years as the Glamour Boys. But obviously, now things are no longer the same, and fans are frustrated.

“And for them to go as far as they went to raise their grievances to Kaizer himself, it shows another side of the fans … how passionate they are about the game and what they think about the current situation.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a big team, and obviously, they should be doing better than they are doing. So, hopefully, the march and message from the fans will get into the ears of Chiefs management, and things will get better next season and even this season.”

Chiefs have lost four games on the trot

Amakhosi are currently enduring a poor run of form, losing four consecutive games in all competitions. This includes the recent heavy 3-0 defeat to Soweto nemesis, Orlando Pirates.

The Chiefs fans are calling for co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef to go. They want the duo out of the club before the team’s next game on 15 March against Nedbank Cup semi-finalists Durban City at the FNB Stadium.

Some of the names chanted by the fans during the protest include renowned coach Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, and club legend Doctor Khumalo.

