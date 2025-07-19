Lucas Ribeiro beats Lionel Messi to World Cup goal of the tournament

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro did not just win the Goal of the Tournament at the FIFA Club World Cup but beat record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to the accolade.

Other global stars Ribeiro was pitted against were Jhon Arias of Fluminense, Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, and João Pedro of Chelsea.

Ribeiro’s individual brilliance during their seven-goal thriller against Borussia Dortmund, where Sundowns lost 4-3, was one of 10 goals on the shortlist published by FIFA and was voted the best goal by the fans.

The Brazilian set the tournament alight when he picked the ball up from his own half and dazzled past the defenders. He was cool, calm and collected when he found the back of the net to give his side an early lead.

Great goal

“I am always confident. I’m very happy to have scored the goal,” Ribeiro told the media after scoring.

“The moment I turned with the ball, I said, ‘OK, let me go, let me put the ball in the space.’ I’m happy with the goal, but the most important thing is that the team played well.

“I have good speed, but not normally over a long distance. This was the difference for me scoring this goal,” he added.

In a statement, FIFA said the award was also a recognition of Africa’s contribution to the competition.

“The award is also a recognition of Africa’s contribution to the tournament. Sundowns performed admirably, impressing a global audience before exiting after the group stage,” FIFA said in the statement.

Other African participants

Other African teams who were at the global showpiece were Al Ahly, Wydad Athletic Club, and Esperance de Tunis.

Despite all four African teams being knocked out in the group stages of the competition, they stood their own against some of the best clubs and players in the world.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content