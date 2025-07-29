Lucas Ribeiro Costa wins major accolades at the PSL Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking midfielder Lucas Ribeiro was recognised and honoured with a total of four major accolades at the 2024/25 PSL Awards held on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian was unstoppable throughout the season and dished out some of the most jaw-dropping football for the Betway Premiership champions. He destroyed almost all the teams that he came across and the top goalscorer of the season award is one proof of Ribeiro’s prowess in the last campaign.

Ribeiro was crowned PSL Footballer of the Season and also walked away with the Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season, Betway Premiership Goal of the Season, and Betway Premiership Top Goal Scorer awards.

Orlando Pirates also did well at the races and young sensation Relebohile Mofokeng also enjoyed a memorable night, scooping both the Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season and the MTN8 Last Man Standing awards. He defeated Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch) and his teammate Bucs Deon Hotto for the award.

Sipho Chaine, also of Pirates, walked away with the Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, beating Ronwen Williams and Elvis Chipezeze. In the Nedbank Cup’s Most Promising Player of the Tournament, Bucs’ Mbekezeli Mbokazi, pipped his teammates Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota (Pirates). For the Nedbank Player of the Tournament, Kaizer Chiefs’ forward Pule Mmodi was chosen ahead of teammates Miguel Inacio and Gaston Sirino.

In the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament, Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC) stepped up and took the major honours. He faced stiff competition from his fellow Magesi player Edmore Chirambadare and Iqraam Rayners of Sundowns, but he deservedly won the award.

Full list of PSL Awards Nominees:

Chairman’s Award: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

PSL Footballer of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro

Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro

Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Sipho Chaine (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro

Betway Premiership Defender of the Season: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Makhehleni Makhaula (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Goal of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro

Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season: Miguel Cardoso (Sundowns)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Relebohile Mofokeng

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Pirates)

PSL Referee of the Season: Masixole Bambiso

