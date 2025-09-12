Lucas Ribeiro officially unveiled by second division club in Spain

Spanish second division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa have officially announced the signing of Lucas Ribeiro Costa on a free transfer on Friday.

“Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa has reached an agreement with Lucas Ribeiro for the player to join the club,” read the statement.

“Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Saint Helena, 09/10/1998) is an attacking footballer who has developed his football career in countries such as Brazil, France, and Belgium. In his most recent spell, he played for Mamelodi Sundowns FC in South Africa.

“He arrives in León as a free agent on a one-year deal. We at Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa welcome Lucas Ribeiro to our club and wish him every success in his new role in León.”

Falling out at Chloorkop

Ribeiro recently terminated his contract with Sundowns after having a fall-out with the club on the basis of not agreeing to sell him to the interested suitors.

Last week, the reigning Betway Premiership Player of the Season announced his departure at Masandawana through a social media post, despite the club not releasing an official statement to confirm his exit.

“From the very first day I arrived, I gave my all, on and off the field, to earn my place and proudly defend Mamelodi Sundowns,” Ribeiro said in his Instagram post.

“These past two years have been incredible, full of emotions. I have learned so much from this beautiful culture, not only to become a better player, but also a better human being.”

“To my wonderful Masandawana supporters, first of all, thank you for everything. I want you to know that your support and love meant so much to me, and I will never forget you. I will always carry in my heart the memories of the emotions I lived,

“The goals, the assists, the trophies, and the magical nights with you that made me feel at home. I wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but please know that my love for you is endless.

Eternally grateful

The statement continued: “I am grateful to all the coaches who were part of this beautiful story—I will always appreciate each of you.

“To my teammates, my second family, thank you for every battle, every title won, every smile, and every moment we shared together. You will always be my brothers, and I will miss you so much.

“Playing for Sundowns and living this beautiful culture has been such a great honour for me. I will truly miss it. Thank you, South Africa. Thank you, Mamelodi Sundowns, for everything. With much love, Ribeiro.”

