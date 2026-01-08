Lucky Lekgwathi pays tribute to late ex-teammate Lucas Tlhomelang

Retired former Orlando Pirates skipper Lucky Lekgwathi has sent a message of condolences to the family of his former defensive partner Lucas “Look Around” Tlhomelang, who passed away this week.

Reports say that Tlhomelang, who was aged 49 at the time of his death, died in hospital in Klerksdorp after a long illness.

His funeral service will take place on Saturday morning at the Pudimoe Community Hall near Vryburg in the North West.

A memorial service will be held at the same venue on Thursday (January 8) afternoon.

Life is too short

“This is very sad and so heartbreaking. This is what they mean when they say life is too short. I used to call him mfana wako Taung [a boy from Taung],” said Lekgwathi.

“You see a person today, and tomorrow they are no more. Lucas was someone that I played with, and he was a very good guy and an intelligent player. He loved making jokes and was not scared to get stuck in.

“At Pirates, he used to fight for a position with Abednigo Netshodwe and Lucas Thwala at left-back, and he always worked hard, proving many people wrong who said that he was not disciplined.

“He really behaved in a professional manner and always arrived early at training because he wanted to play.”

Lekgwathi went on: “When he got the chance to play, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands—but unfortunately had a short spell at Pirates.

“During his brief tenure, he made a significant impact and established a legacy that will endure. He was good at building a team spirit because he motivated other players and welcomed the new ones.

“He will be missed, and may his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.”

The Vryburg Independent Post published a touching and fitting tribute to the erstwhile tough-as-a-teak left-back.

Talent can travel far

The Post wrote: “The news of Lucas Tlhomelang’s passing has landed heavily in the North West—especially in Huhudi and Vryburg, where many knew him not only as a footballer but as our own.

“For young players kicking a ball in dusty streets and open fields, Lucas was proof that talent from a township can travel far.

“He carried that rare combination of grit and belief—the kind that makes a player chase every loose ball as if it’s the last one and wear a badge with pride rather than entitlement.

“Whether you watched him in person, followed his journey from afar, or only came to know his name through local stories, you felt something familiar in him: a son of the community who never stopped being one.

“Today, we extend heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, former teammates, and the football fraternity.

“May they find comfort in the truth that Lucas did not live unnoticed. He lived loudly—in effort, in example, and in impact.

“Huhudi has lost a hero, but it has also gained a lasting reminder: a life of discipline, service, and pride can outlive the body. Rest in peace, Lucas Tlhomelang.”

Honoured by provincial government

The former Bafana Bafana player was recently honored by the provincial department of sport, arts, and culture for his excellent job in helping the community and school children off the streets.

His non-profit organisation aimed at fighting the scourge of drugs and alcohol abuse through sports. He hosted several tournaments in the North West, where he was honoured as a lifetime achiever.

He was also a coach at Vryburg Preparatory School, and his dream was to run a fully developed football centre in the future.

