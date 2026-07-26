Soccer

Ludwig beaming with excitement ahead of her Banyana Wafcon debut

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Ludwig beaming with excitement ahead of her Banyana Wafcon debut
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 01: Isabella Alexa Ludwig of South Africa during the Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women's Championship final match between South Africa and Namibia at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 01, 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

With Banyana Banyana set to kick off their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tomorrow against Tanzania, one of their young and exciting prospects, Isabella Ludwig, is beaming with excitement to be participating in the biggest competition in Africa for the first time.

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  • Banyana Banyana will start their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign tomorrow against Tanzania, featuring young talents like Isabella Ludwig and Zoe October.
  • Ludwig, 23, initially wanted to pursue hockey but switched to football at a young age and is now part of the squad aiming to retain the Wafcon title.
  • Coach Desiree Ellis trusts Ludwig and October to perform on the big stage, with a primary goal of qualifying for the 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.
  • Ludwig is among 11 Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players in the 26-member squad, emphasizing the strength of the team.
  • Banyana's Wafcon journey begins at 7 pm SA time in Casablanca, with group matches against Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso.

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