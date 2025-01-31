Mabasa hopes to score his first Soweto derby goal

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa hopes to score his first goal against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday in an attempt to end his Soweto derby duck.

The Buccaneers and Amakhosi will be meeting for the first time this season under the banner of the Betway Premiership.

Mabasa, who continued where he left off the previous season, has been a key member of Pirates, contributing one assist and nine goals across all competitions.

It will be a dream come true to score against Amakhosi, coach Jose Riveiro’s talisman has acknowledged after failing to score a goal in the Soweto derby.

“I want to score in this game. Hopefully, I will get my first goal in the derby and help the team get the three points,” Mabasa told the media during the Soweto derby joint press conference at the Soweto Theatre on Thursday.

All-time top scorer

The 28-year-old striker, who scored his 40th goal for the Pirates in all competitions during their 3-1 victory over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal over the weekend, is also poised to become the team’s all-time top scorer.

Mabasa is currently 12 goals short of becoming the club’s all-time top scorer, a record held by Benedict Vilakazi.

“I think I’m the joint second top goal scorer on this club’s all-time list. It is something I can always be proud of, and I want to keep on achieving even greater things for the club.

“I grew up supporting this club, and I want to make history and leave my mark too.”

Both teams will be competing for three points, even though the derby is primarily about bragging rights.

With 27 points, Pirates are in second place on the log, and Chiefs are in fifth place with 21 points. The match gets underway at 3.30pm.

