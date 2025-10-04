Magesi FC start their Carling Knockout Cup title defence against AmaZulu

Magesi FC will begin their Carling Knockout Cup title defence on Sunday, October 5, with a daunting away fixture against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Limpopo-based side, however, approach this campaign under heavy pressure. Their Premiership form has been nothing short of disastrous. Under the stewardship of coach John Maduka, Magesi have managed just one victory in their opening nine league matches. They managed to draw three, and suffer five painful defeats. They currently sit second from the bottom of the table with six points. A position that has raised questions about the coach’s competence and the club’s survival prospects.

All is not lost

Despite their struggles, the club’s Media Liaison Officer, Abel “The Lip” Rakoma, has tried to strike a balance between realism and optimism.

“We are going through difficult times in terms of results, but it is not all lost,” Rakoma admitted.

“There is still a lot of room for improvement, and we must hold onto that. The Carling Knockout Cup remains something very positive we can boast of, as reigning champions. We must fight tooth and nail to defend it. And prove that our 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in last year’s final was no fluke.”

Dikwena stunned the Brazilians to clinch the title at the Free State Stadium, in Bloemfontein on November 23 last year.

Rakoma was quick to remind critics that last year’s triumph was built on resilience and belief. Qualities he insists the squad must rediscover if they are to silence doubters and avoid being brushed aside by AmaZulu.

“We won’t allow ourselves to be guided into a slaughterhouse like helpless lambs,” he said defiantly.

A chance at redemption

“AmaZulu will face a team that knows what it takes to win this trophy. The players understand that this competition might just be the spark we need to turn our season around.”

For Magesi, Sunday’s clash is about more than just defending silverware. It is about pride, redemption, and breathing life into what has been a faltering season.

The champions’ badge on their sleeve may not protect them from AmaZulu’s firepower. But it does remind them — and the league — that underdogs can rise against the odds.

As the defending champions prepare for kick-off, all eyes will be on whether Magesi can summon the spirit of last November. Or whether their cup defence will crumble under the weight of their current struggles.

