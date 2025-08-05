Magesi new coach John Maduka upbeat about start of new PSL season

The newly appointed head coach at Magesi FC, John Maduka, says that even though he is expecting a rocky road ahead as the new season starts, he is confident that they will do well.

Magesi will open their second season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a stern away match test against neighbours Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The match begins at 3pm.

Last season, Magesi, also known as Dikwena tsa Meetsi, experienced a turbulent debut season.

They made history by winning a major trophy in their inaugural season in the Betway Premiership.

Clinton Larsen, their former coach, achieved an unprecedented feat by leading the newcomers to win the Carling Knockout Cup, defeating powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final in Bloemfontein.

The Carling Knockout Cup victory embarrassed Sundowns so much so that the Brazilians fired coach Manqoba Mngqithi immediately afterwards.

However, towards the end of the season, Magesi struggled and flirted with relegation before ultimately finishing in 13th place on the log table.

So, Maduka’s core mandate is that he improves the club’s league position from 13th to a higher finish.

Coach pleased with his assistants

In the previous campaign, Magesi utilised the services of two seasoned coaches. They started with Larsen, who had promoted the side from the National First Division to the PSL.

In December, the wily Owen da Gama replaced Larsen and went on to save the team from the dreaded relegation axe.

Da Gama left the club in the off-season because he could not reach an agreement with management regarding the terms of a contract renewal and about the way forward.

“We have been working very hard in the off-season camp. The preparations went well even though it was not easy for all of the new players,” Maduka told Sunday World.

“It’s a new team, and we have had to change certain things in terms of how we train and play.

“We are still looking for players in some positions – players in the PSL are expensive, and that’s why clubs like Sundowns go outside the SA borders to get their players.”

Maduka continued: “It’s going to be a tough and difficult season. Opening the season against a strong team like Polokwane will give the new players a glimpse of what to expect throughout. But we are not too worried; we have capable players.

“I am also pleased with my assistant coaches Jacky Ledwaba and Abram Nteo; they are veterans of the game and understand the mentality of players.

“They played at the highest level and achieved a lot in their playing days. So, I am comfortable with the coaching team; we just have to hit the ground running.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content