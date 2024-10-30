Magesi want to establish themselves as giant killers against Chiefs

After claiming the scalp of Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout with a convincing victory, Magesi FC could earn themselves a reputation as giantkillers in the PSL when they play Kaizer Chiefs tonight.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and kick-off is at 7.30pm

The Betway Premiership newbies led Pirates 3-0 for most of the match in the shock cup win but they let go a little of the grip of the whip and allowed the Buccaneers back into the game towards the end.

They eventually survived a late scare and held on to win 3-2, sending the Buccaneers to an early exit out of the competition.

Newbies’ secret to success

Magesi coach, the wily Clint Larsen, has been around the block long enough to understand what it takes to play against a huge and intimidating crowd.

He told FarPost website that he was not intimidated by Chiefs. He believes Magesi can compete with the big boys if they can outwork them.

Larsen told FarPost: “As Magesi, all we’re looking for is an honest performance from the team; a disciplined performance to make sure that we make life uncomfortable for these superstars.

“The only way to do that is to work your socks off. We need to run more than they do and tackle more than they do; arrive at their box more than they do ours.

“If we do those things consistently well, we’ll always have a chance to win football matches. We’re not asking our players to do anything extraordinary.

“It’s about the simple things, like working hard, making tackles and winning the ball back. If we can do those things consistently, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”

Castillo out for five months

Meanwhile, Chiefs go into the match with news that their midfielder Edson Castillo will be out injured for about five months.

Castillo crashed into a 50-50 situation with a SuperSport United defender on Saturday night and was stretchered out immediately.

“Castillo will be sidelined for a period of four to five months due to a fractured fibula injury sustained during the match against SuperSport,” Amakhosi wrote on their website.

“The club stands firmly behind Edson during this challenging time. We are committed to providing him with the necessary support and resources as he undergoes surgery and embarks on his rehabilitation journey.

“Our thoughts are with Edson as he focuses on his recovery, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field stronger than ever.

“Further updates will be provided as they become available. We appreciate the continued support from our supporters and the football community.”

