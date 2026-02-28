Majoro predicts who will win the Soweto Derby between Chiefs, Bucs

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has predicted who will come out on top in the Soweto Derby when the two giants meet at the Calabash on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will once again have a lot more to fight for than bragging rights, as three points will put them in a good position, as the league title race is intense and tight for the first time in a long time this season.

Chiefs are currently sitting on fourth position with 30 points and have played a game less than Pirates, who are tied on 38 points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

So, walking away with maximum points will be crucial for both sides, especially after their respective back-to-back defeats ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

Majoro, who is one of the few players who have played for both Chiefs and Pirates, like Jimmy Tau, Jabu Mahlangu, Collins Mbesuma, amongst others, said that Bucs have a slight edge over Chiefs and sees them coming out victorious at the FNB Stadium.

“From where I’m standing, I believe Pirates have more ammunition as compared to Kaizer Chiefs because they have assembled a strong squad, both starting and on the bench,” Majoro told Sunday World.

“Pirates have scored eight or nine goals in their past five games and conceded fewer than Chiefs, who do score, but when they score, they only score one goal, and they also suffered a few defeats.

“So, the way it’s structured now, Pirates stand a chance of becoming victorious on the day. However, it depends on who wants it the most, but I believe Pirates have what it takes to win it.”

Weighing in on what it feels like to have represented two of the most supported and decorated clubs in the country, Major, as Majoro was fondly known during his playing days, said it is a privilege.

“I feel privileged to be amongst one of the players that has played for both teams in the Soweto Derby, because I think these are the games that you think of as soon as you know that you join any of those two giant teams in Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

“It is one of those games that only now that I have retired, being part of both teams, that I sit back and say, ‘I really enjoyed myself’. And those games were the games that I really wanted to play and showcase my skills,” Majoro added.

The sold-out game is scheduled to get underway at 3:30pm.

