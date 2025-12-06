Makhadzi to entertain sold-out crowd during Carling Knockout final

The multiple award-winning songstress, Makhadzi, is expected to mesmerise and sweep the sold-out crowd off its feet when she takes to the stage at the Peter Mokaba Stadium for the Carling Knockout final between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants today (Saturday).

Makhadzi, along with DJ Q Scotch, will offer a mouthwatering appetiser and dessert in what promises to be an unforgettable football treat for Champion Fans.

The main course, obviously, will be the Buccaneers’ clash with giant-killers Gallants in a grudge match after the Mangaung-based side stunned their former coach Abdeslam Ouaddou in the league earlier this season.

The Premier Soccer League, alongside Limpopo SA Police Services and Traffic Police, has urged spectators to arrive early at the stadium for the clash that is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

“We are on high alert to monitor any unlawful activities to ensure that the event is a success,” said Brigadier Hlulani Mashava

“So, all attendees and the public at large are encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour to any law enforcement on the ground and adhere to safety protocols.”

Gates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium will open at 2″00pm, with the entertainment including a music bus and beer garden.

The early birds will also be entertained by the musical talents of Makhadzi. The Limpopo-star has won multiple local and international awards. She has scooped the crown at the South African Music Awards two times, as well as being honoured at the BET Awards (Best International Act), and Trace Awards (Best Dancer).

Makhadzi will bring her impressive catalogue of music that includes hits like Matorokisi, Number 1, Ma Yellowbone, and Vhutshilo.

