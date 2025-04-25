Malibongwe Khoza not fazed by 75 000 capacity Al Ahly crowd

Ahead of their much-anticipated CAF Champions League clash, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza says he is not scared of playing in front of the packed Al Ahly crowd.

Sundowns and Ahly will be in a tug of war for a place in the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday evening. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6pm (SA time).

Early this week, Ahly was given the green light by the Egyptian authorities to allow full attendance at their 75 000-capacity Cairo International Stadium.

The stadium is usually allowed to have a maximum of 30 000 fans attend continental club games at home since the turmoil of the Arab Spring more than a decade ago.

However, due to the importance and magnitude of the game, Ahly requested that the authorities permit them to fill up the stadium to its full capacity.

Khoza (21) is one of the few players in the highly experienced Sundowns squad who have never had a taste of playing in front of large and hostile crowds.

Learning from experienced teammates

The lanky defender said the likes of Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, and Denis Onyango, among others, have been guiding him on how to handle the pressure of playing in front of a big crowd.

“My teammates have already told me about playing in a packed stadium. They said to me that it’s going to be crowded and hostile, and the fans will boo and whistle at us,” Khoza said during a press conference in Cairo on Thursday.

“And like the coach [Miguel Cardoso] said, it’s a privilege to play in front of a packed stadium, and that is what every player wants … to be involved in those kinds of games.

“So, my teammates have already prepared me mentally and said I should not panic. So, I don’t feel any pressure of having to face the Ahly crowd.”

Pleasure to play in front of large crowds

Sundowns coach Cardoso shared the same sentiments and said that it is a pleasure to play in front of large crowds, adding that his side is always prepared to play under those conditions.

“It’s a pleasure to play in stadiums like this, like we had in Tunisia [against Esperance], in Morocco [against AS FAR], and everywhere else when we play Champions League,” Cardoso said.

“We don’t feel pressure at all. Instead, such situations make us feel stronger, and let’s hope we can silence the crowd. These are the moments we live for, so for sure we will come with a lot of enthusiasm and not with any kind of fear.”

