Mamelodi Sundowns all set for Al Hilal test in CAF Champions League

After a protracted Africa Cup of Nations, the CAF Champions League will formally resume this weekend, and Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to triumph again, just as they did in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns host Al Hilal of Sudan in their Group C top-of-the-table clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday night. The game is scheduled to get underway at 8pm.

Both teams are tied on four points after two games, followed by Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger and FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo, respectively, who have one point apiece.

Sundowns want a win at home

Ahead of the game, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said it will be important to get a good result at home, as it will put them in the driving seat heading into their second leg next week.

“Great competition ahead, we’re back in the Champions League; third match out of six, nothing will be decided,” Cardoso said during a press conference at Loftus on Thursday.

“Obviously, a good result from our side gives us a good position in the competition. We hold great respect for Al Hilal, as they possess a wealth of resources.

“Just look at how many players they have in the national team. So, we know the responsibility of this match.”

He continued: “We know how the opponent plays, what they can do, but we know very, very well what we can do, what we want, the capacity we have, and how we must approach the match with responsibility, obviously.

“However, we must maintain the same level of motivation, power, energy, will, desire, and commitment while following the game plan until the end so that we can focus more on achieving the desired result.

“It will be a match where the details are crucial, so it is important for us to pay attention to them in order to achieve success.”

Al Hilal coach trusts his players

Masandawana will be facing off against a determined and fearless Al Hilal side, which is already aiming to avoid a defeat in Tshwane.

“It’s crucial for the next period because Mamelodi Sundowns have four points, we have four points, and it’s a strategy. I mean, for us, it’s crucial not to lose,” said Al Hilal coach Laurențiu Reghecampf.

“It’s important to play a good game. We are coming after a successful period in Rwanda, in the league, and I received my players 10 days ago.

“We didn’t have too much time to prepare for the game, but I trust my players because they have a lot of experience.”

