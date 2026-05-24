Mamelodi Sundowns are CAF Champions League kings, again…

Mamelodi Sundowns are winners of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League after they defeated Morocco’s AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate in one of the most heated finals in Africa’s continental club competitions.

Masandawana have now won their second CAF star and will now have bragging rights in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), especially after losing their Betway Premiership league title to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The final score on the night was 1-1, but the South Africans were boosted by their 1-0 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the first leg in Pretoria last week. Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the star, after he saved a crucial penalty kick that kept Sundowns in the match with about 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

Sundowns and Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper Williams was the hero on the night after he saved a penalty late in the second half. Afterwards, Williams and his defenders kept their cool as they defended relentlessly as the Moroccans threw everything at them.

In the first half, AS FAR went ahead after they dominated the opening stages after a Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) check. Mohamed Hrimat stepped up to slot the ball calmly home past Sundowns’ Williams. But Teboho Mokoena had ideas when he equalised with a cracker of a goal. Mokoena was crowned Man of the Match and his goal really contributed to his accolade.

As the clock ticked, Sundowns defended resolutely and held on to their lead. The 10-year wait for SA clubs is over and the Brazilians are Africa’s champions.

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