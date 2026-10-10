Mamelodi Sundowns are MTN8 champions after outclassing Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns are the 2026/27 MTN8 champions after they outplayed Orlando Pirates in one of the most exciting cup finals in the history of the PSL. Sundowns romped home with the trophy after a hard-fought 2-0 win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Before the match, Pirates had won the trophy four times in a row, but Miguel Cardoso’s players were too eager to break the streak. Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was the hero after he saved a Ghmapani Lungu penalty kick that could have brought Bucs back into the game.

It was Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners’ goals that separated the two teams. Mokoena opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he beat Sipho Chaine at close range. Pirates could have levelled matters and possibly taken the game to extra time, but Ghampani Lungu missed from the spot after his penalty was saved by Ronwen Williams.

Rayners put the icing on the cake right at the death, when he did what Lungu could not do, which is convert from the penalty spot. The football displayed was second to none, and the fans, who filled the stadium to capacity were entertained and got value for their money. Quality from start to finish.

Said Cardoso after the match: “We won with our hearts and passion. It is always difficult to play against Pirates and this trophy is for the fans and the club.

“These guys, these guys’ players, have trust in each other, and it was an amazing game. We understood how to play, and it is a fantastic achievement. It’s only October, and we already have two trophies. All the players were important today and the team played well. Our senior players have experience and showed their quality. We have more options in terms of attack now.”

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