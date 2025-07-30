Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso dedicates PSL award to his players

Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Miguel Cardoso has dedicated his PSL 2024/25 Coach of the Season award to his family, all Masandawana staff members, including his technical team, and his players.

The Portuguese national was chosen as the winner ahead of former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC at the awards function on Tuesday night.

Riveiro has crossed the floor and joined African giants Al Ahly in Cairo, Egypt.

“I dedicate this award to my players; they are the face [of the team] and the ones who allow us coaches to be successful; they are the most important [element],” said Cardoso in his acceptance speech.

“I also want to thank the management of the club, everyone on the staff of Sundowns, and our fans for their support.”

He continued: “It is an award that reflects a long period of work. I also dedicate the award to my family in Portugal.

“They supported me all my career, and I feel the pleasure to thank them. The last is for the supporters because they make us a good club.”

All hail Ribeiro

The shining star of the night, after winning big and making a clean sweep in this campaign’s PSL Awards, is Lucas Ribeiro.

After being nominated for the Betway Premiership Goal of the Season, Betway Premiership Player’s Player of the Season, and Footballer of the Season, the Brazilian-born starlet scooped all three awards.

Furthermore, after concluding the season with 16 goals in the domestic league, Ribeiro also walked away with the Betway Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season award.

All the Sundowns awards:

Chairman’s Award: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Betway Premiership Goal of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro

Betway Premiership Top Goal Scorer: Lucas Ribeiro

Betway Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro

Footballer of the Season: Lucas Ribeiro

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season: Miguel Cardoso

