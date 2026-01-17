Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the departure of Mosa Lebusa

The January transfer window is now in full swing, as Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed the departure of long-serving defender Mosa Lebusa on Saturday.

“Thank you Mosa! After seven incredible years, seven league titles, 207 appearances, nine goals, and four assists, the Yellow Nation salutes and celebrates Mosa Lebusa,” Sundowns said in a post.

“Masandawana wish you the best as you begin the next chapter of your journey.”

Lebusa is reportedly making his way to Betway Premiership side Stellenbosch FC, who are expected to announce the 33-year-old as their first signing under new coach Gavin Hunt.

Lebusa had six months left in his contract, but he reached an agreement with Sundowns to terminate it before signing with Stellenbosch.

He will be returning to the Western Cape eight years later, following his time at Ajax Cape Town before joining Sundowns in 2018.

The left-footed center back is expected to bring a lot of quality and experience to a Stellies side that has been struggling during in the league so far.

His continental experience will also come in handy, as Stellenbosch are also competing in the CAF Confederations Cup this season.

Lebusa will hope to hit the ground running and make his debut on Tuesday, when they travel to Polokwane to face Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Stellies are currently languishing on number 14 with 12 points after 14 matches – one point away from the relegation zone.

