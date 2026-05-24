Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns embark on a history-making mission

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Mamelodi Sundowns head into the second leg tie next Friday in Mali in the driving seat and with a comfortable 3-0 lead./ Lefty Shivambu (Gallo Images)

It was exactly ten years ago that Mamelodi Sundowns broke the mould and entrenched themselves as a continental powerhouse when, under then coach Pitso Mosimane, they equaled Orlando Pirates’ record when they won the 2016 CAF Champions League star.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • It was exactly ten years ago that Mamelodi Sundowns broke the mould and entrenched themselves as a continental powerhouse when, under then coach Pitso Mosimane, they equaled Orlando Pirates’ record when they won the 2016 CAF Champions League star.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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