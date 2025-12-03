Mamelodi Sundowns gun for Siwelele in bid to reclaim lead at top of the table

Defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to regain their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership table when they face Siwelele FC at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein tonight. The match gets underway at 7.30pm.

This past weekend, Sundowns were overtaken by rivals Orlando Pirates, who defeated Durban City 2-0 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are looking very menacing this season, and they pose a serious threat to the Brazilians.

Sundowns have dominated the league during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era, winning the league title eight consecutive times; however, sitting in second place behind Pirates has not been well-received by their success-spoiled supporters, players, and officials.

So, they will go hard at Siwelele to recoup their seat at the top of the mountain.

Focus shifts from Champions League

Sundowns have been focusing on their CAF Champions League campaign, and after two rounds of matches, they are leading Group C after a win over Saint Eloi Lupopo and a draw with MC Alger.

Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Aubrey Modiba said that he is pleased to be playing in the PSL again after a long sojourn in their African safari.

“It’s wonderful to be back in the country. It was a long trip with so many hours in the air and on the road. It’s Champions League, and you have to do what needs to be done.

“We are now back and are focusing on the next game, which is a league game,” Modiba said.

Looking ahead to the fixture against Siwelele, Modiba admitted the meeting between the two sides will not be easy.

He stressed that previous matches will hold no significance as they strive to end the year with a strong performance.

Modiba anticipates a tough match

“We are expecting a tough game against a tough team. Things are tough now in the PSL, as the teams are doing extremely well. We are ready for the test, and we will not focus a lot on previous results.

“We have prepared well for that game in order for us to take all three points, but it’s not going to be easy.”

Modiba is encouraging Sundowns supporters to attend and support the team in their final game of the year.

“We would like to encourage the Yellow Nation to come out in numbers to support us in our last game of the year.

“It will be a nice game to watch, and we will attempt to do a great job on the field and make them happy.”

