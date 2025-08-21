Mamelodi Sundowns respond to Lucas Ribeiro’s allegations

Betway Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have responded to star player Lucas Ribeiro’s allegations that the club is standing in his way of getting a move abroad and joining an overseas club.

Sundowns and the reigning PSL Player of the Season are at loggerheads over Ribeiro’s demand for a transfer to an overseas club that he has yet to mention.

Ribeiro, 26, had a fantastic 2024/25 season with Masandawana and he scooped four major accolades at the PSL Awards. He also had a blistering tournament at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US and romped home with the Goal of the Tournament.

Attracted interest from European clubs

As a result, the Brazil-born forward has attracted interest from clubs in Europe and the Middle East. However, his contract with Sundowns ends in 2028. But he wants to leave Sundowns with immediate effect, with three years left on his deal with Masandawana.

“I believe that I have just cause to terminate my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which I will explain before the Fifa Football Tribunal,” said Ribeiro in a statement.

The striker also mentioned that one reason for his decision to leave Sundowns was personal stability. Especially for his family, which significantly influenced his choice.

“The deal became impossible due to their unreasonable expectations. They [Sundowns] inflated the transfer price in a way that disregarded my career and personal situation. My focus is on making decisions that will further my development as a footballer. And also ensure long-term stability for my family,” Ribeiro added.

Sundowns responded with an unclear and vague statement.

Sundowns responds

“Mamelodi Sundowns’ success is based on its deep commitment to the development, growth and financial sustainability of the club’s players. The success and achievements of Mamelodi Sundowns over the past two decades has been based on its deep commitment to the development, growth and financial sustainability of the Club’s players.

“Sundowns has made significant investments in its youth academies. And also in developing and training young kids football players, to represent the Club, the South African and other National Teams in competitions on the African continent and globally,” says the club.

The statement further explains that Sundowns has also made substantial investments over the years in recruiting, training and acquiring the services of some of the best South African, African and South American football players.

“It has always been the policy and commitment of Mamelodi Sundowns to engage and negotiate with football clubs in Africa and worldwide, that are interested in recruiting and acquiring the services of the Club’s players. The objective of Sundowns in these discussions and negotiations has always been to advance the interests of the player and the Club. To be fair and just, and to contribute to the fulfilment of the interests of all parties.

European clubs enquiries

“Mamelodi Sundowns has received enquiries, particularly after the Fifa Club World Cup 2025, from a few prominent football clubs that have expressed an interest in acquiring the services of certain Sundowns players.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is committed to continue with these discussions and negotiations. As part of its policy and deep commitment to advance the interests of the players and the Club. As well as the fulfilment of the objectives and interests of all parties.

“The players, Technical Team, management, Board and the Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, Tlhopie Motsepe, are all motivated and inspired to compete and succeed in all competitions in South Africa and on the African continent.”

