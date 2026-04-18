Mamelodi Sundowns through to their second consecutive CAF final

Mamelodi Sundowns will be returning to the CAF Champions League final for the second time in a row, following their 2-0 win over Esperance on aggregate in their two-legged affair.

It was Brayan Leon’s goal that sealed the deal for the Brazilians in the second-leg semi-final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Colombian international striker scored from a rebound of his missed penalty in the first half to send Sundowns to the final. Leon also scored in the first leg in Tunisia.

Sundowns will now wait to find out who their opponent will be between AS Far and RS Berkane, who will be in action on Saturday night. AS Far are most likely to face Masandawana, as they hold a comfortable 2-0 lead over fellow Moroccan outfit.

Heading into the game, Downs coach Miguel Cardoso made two changes from the team that started in Rades last weekend, with Khulumani Ndamane coming on for the suspended Grant Kekana, while Tashreeq Mattews replaced Marcelo Allende.

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd, Masandawana delivered a good enough result and performance at home. The visitors tried to take the game to Sundowns, but their efforts were not enough to trouble the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

Sundowns will probably dedicate this week to celebrating this emphatic result, but will quickly turn their attention to Polokwane City next Wednesday, as they are still on track to defend their league title.