Mamelodi Sundowns to host RB Leipzig in high-profile international friendly  

Newly crowned African champions Mamelodi Sundowns will return to action on Friday night, when they host German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

Sundowns will be playing for the first time with their new jersey with two stars, following their CAF Champions League triumph over the weekend.

Masandawana will be up against the Leipzig side that recently qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season and is now on a post-season tour through their global beverage sponsor, Red Bull.

Speaking ahead of the game, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said his team will be motivated to play with two stars on their jersey against a top international team.

“Tomorrow [on Friday], we need to obviously understand that we made something that is life-changing,” Cardoso said.

Unleashing a badge with two stars

“We carry a badge that has two golden stars, and we are playing an incredible opponent that naturally comes from an environment and a level that we all would like to be. But that doesn’t make us small.

“We know that we don’t have a lot of players in the squad, but we know that we want to make a beautiful game, and we want to compete. And when you go to compete, it’s already putting the best you can do, and that’s what we’re going to try to do tomorrow, play good football and make the best we can do.”

The game is scheduled to get underway at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Sundowns veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango opened up about being a two-time CAF Champions League winner, having first lifted the trophy in 2016 under the tutelage of Pitso Mosimane.

“It’s been 10 years since we won the Champions League. That was in 2016, and now, 2026, winning it again, a different trophy, more money, and good inspiration to the youngsters,” Onyango said during their trophy tour visit in Mamelodi, hosted by alcoholic beverage manufacturer Carling Black Label this week.

“We’ve got a lot of youngsters from the DDC [DStv Diski Challenge], Mali [Malibongwe Khoza] and Kutlwano [Lethlaku] … we all saw how they performed. They all played in the Champions League, which shows the club is going in the right direction by allowing the young ones to play and help the team win.

“For me, I’m just grateful that I’m still here with the club, with the young generation. Of course, I was with the previous generation, which also managed to win the Champions League in 2016, but this is a new trophy, and I believe that we can still win it.

“It’s just the ambitions of the club and keeping fighting and to give the best to the club,” Onyango added.