Mamelodi Sundowns win multimillion-rand legal battle against MT Sports, Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns have emerged victorious in the high-profile multimillion-rand legal battle against renowned coach Pitso Mosimane and MT Sports.

As first reported by SABC, Judge Shaanaz Mia at the South Gauteng High Court this week ruled the defendants shall pay R7,912,905.00 in agents’ commission fees, plus 7% interest per annum from May 10 2021 until the date of payment.

This is after Mosimane left Sundowns to join African giants Al Ahly in 2020—just four months into his new four-year contract.

Top legal eagles, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC and Vincent Maleka SC, have been going toe-to-toe before the Gauteng High Court for 17 months on the issue of Sundowns demanding that MT Sports director Moira Tlhagale pay back commission in agent’s fees in the region of R8.6-million.

Tlhagale doubles up as the wife and agent of former Sundowns coach Mosimane.

Amongs many other sensational revelations heard by the High Court of contracts being signed in the parking lots and abuse towards Mosimane at Sundowns, Tlhagale argued that she was unfairly treated and discriminated against by the club on the basis of race and gender.

She also claimed that Sundowns did not pay her agent commission after negotiating the first two contracts for Mosimane in 2012 and 2016.

Advocate Ngcukaitobi SC, C. Chanda, and T. Dewey, instructed by Mabuza Attorneys, have since indicated that they will be appealing the judgement.

“Our view is that the judgement is wrong in law and that there are prospects of success on appeal, and therefore we will be appealing,” Eric Mabuza told Sunday World on Friday.

