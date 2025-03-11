‘Mammila will build a strong football foundation at Chippa’

Among a host of other things he is mandated to oversee, Morgan Mammila is expected to build a strong football foundation at Chippa United.

Mammila was appointed as the first ever club sporting director on Tuesday after a full month of uncertainty as to what his role is at the club upon his return.

“Chippa United FC is pleased to officially announce Morgan Mammila as the club’s first ever football sporting director,” Chippa said in a statement.

“Mammila rejoined the club last month without an official announcement, as we have been working behind the scenes to carefully reintegrate him into the football environment after a period away from the game.

“Following a thorough evaluation, we have now formalised his appointment to lead the club’s sporting operations.

“In his new role, Mammila will be responsible for overseeing the technical team, driving player recruitment, and strengthening the developmental and reserve team structures to create a clear pathway for young talent.

“His appointment is a strategic step in ensuring continuity and alignment across all footballing aspects of the club, from the development level to the first team.”

Coach, assistant retain their roles

The club also confirmed that there will not be a change in the technical team, with head coach Thabo September and his assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza set to continue in their roles.

“Additionally, we confirm that Thabo September will continue as head coach, with coach Mabhuti as an assistant,” reads the statement.

“While our reserve team has faced challenges this season, the club remains committed to identifying and nurturing local talent, a key objective that Mammila will oversee as part of his mandate.

“Chippa United fully supports Mammila in his new role and looks forward to the positive impact of his leadership.

“We wish him all the best as he embarks on this journey to build a stronger football foundation for the club.”

The Chilli Boys will be back in Betway Premiership action against Polokwane City at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday.

