Manchester braces for a fiery new-era showdown

The first Manchester derby of the season this afternoon will provide the two clubs’ coaches with a massive test, the result of which will go a long way in convincing the fans that they are the real deal. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

, says he relishes big occasions such as today’s big match next door at Old Trafford, while his counterpart, United’s Michael Carrick, is happy with his connections and combinations in the middle of the park.

This is the first meeting of the two sides since Maresca took charge of City in the summer. It’s the 199th instalment of the historic rivalry, regarded by many as one of the fiercest derbies in world football.

Having been in professional football for almost 30 years, Maresca has experienced some of the biggest match-ups in Europe.

Maresca said on the club’s website. “It’s a derby. Especially for the club, for the fans. Special game and most important thing we can do is be ourselves and then we will see the final result … I want these kinds of games. I like these kinds of games.”

City’s short trip to their neighbours comes in the same week as a Champions League victory in Porto on Tuesday night. Erling Haaland’s brace won the game there against the Portuguese champions, with Maresca pleased with the way his players handled an intense atmosphere on and off the pitch.

In the red side on Manchester, United defeated minnows Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford in the Uefa Champions League via goals from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Šeško and Lisandro Martinez.

Carrick said: “The way we played at Everton, the confidence was there for large spells, it just took a bit of a hit at the end … It’s always nice to win at home and it’s another big one on Sunday. “We’ve got good players, that helps …It’s nice to be able to get Andrey [Santos] and Mason [Mount] on for the second half … It’s the little bit on connections, combinations and taking the ball and playing close together, at times. We have the technical ability for the boys to get the ball in the middle of the pitch and play to their strengths.

“We can certainly get better and improve but a lot of it is being on the same wavelength and understanding.”