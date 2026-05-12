Mandela Foundation launch exhilarating Legacy Sporting Series

The Nelson Mandela Foundation launched the groundbreaking Mandela Legacy Sporting Series at the Sanctuary Mandela on Tuesday.

The unified platform will see major sporting initiatives aimed at driving social impact, promoting active citizenship, and honouring the legacy of the late SA statesman and world icon Nelson Mandela. Mandela was imprisoned for 27 years by the apartheid government for his involvement in the fight for freedom.

The series includes:

Mandela Day Walk & Run — Johannesburg (19 July)

Legacy Ride4Hope — Cycling from Maputo, Mozambique to Howick, KwaZulu-Natal (2-5 September)

Nelson Mandela Marathon — Cape Town (18 October)

Nelson Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run — Tshwane (5 December)

This year marks 27 years since Nelson Mandela established the Foundation and 27 years since he handed over power as South Africa’s first democratically elected President, and this mirrors the 27 years he spent behind bars.

‘Still in our hands’

The launch came ahead of Nelson Mandela International Day and this year’s theme, “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality.”

The new Nelson Mandela Marathon in Cape Town is sure to attract huge interest and a huge number of runners. It will replace the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running calendar.

The Mandela Legacy Sporting Series extends that call through sport, participation, and collective action, encouraging individuals and communities to play an active role in creating positive social change. Inspired by Madiba’s belief in the power of sport to unite people and drive social change, the series positions participation as a vehicle for mobilisation and collective impact, inviting people from across South Africa and the region to take part in initiatives that extend beyond competition to create meaningful change in communities.

Over the years, the Foundation and its partners have mobilised thousands of walkers, runners, cyclists, and supporters through sporting initiatives rooted in solidarity, remembrance, and social impact.

The Mandela Legacy Sporting Series now brings these established moments together under one unified platform.

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