Mandla Ncikazi hails Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for keeping him in his team

Mandla Ncikazi, the assistant coach for Orlando Pirates, has praised head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for believing in him and letting him be part of his technical staff.

Ncikazi was addressing the media during the club’s World Diabetes Day visit to the DRS Matebula Kuhlase & Partners Clinic in Diepkloof, Soweto, last week.

Having had an incredible start to his first season at Pirates, Ouaddou has not held back when showing his affection and compassion for his players, including Ncikazi.

Public display of love and respect

For instance, Ouaddou has celebrated goals on the corner flag with his players several times, even when he still had his arm sling on.

Ncikazi, on the other hand, has also been on the receiving end of the lanky Moroccan tactician’s love, humility, respect, and even kisses on the forehead as a sense of appreciation.

“The relationship I have with him [Ouaddou] just explains him. He says: ‘I don’t kiss anybody; I only kiss people that are close to me.’ That is a sign that whatever we do together [is great],” Ncikazi said.

“Football and sports reflect the society that we come from. One observation I have made about him is that he is an exceptional individual. He understands that he is an African, and he respects African people.”

Good human being

Ncikazi also commended the Bucs coach for showing trust in him and the rest of the technical team that previously worked with former coach Jose Riveiro.

“In his statement, Ouaddou mentioned that he would utilise the expertise he discovered at the club.

“Very few coaches do that; we don’t trust each other … we are also scared to be stabbed in the back. Only a confident and good human being can do that.

“I appreciate him for recognising the people who were already at the club before he arrived; that says a lot about him. Normally, it doesn’t happen that way,” Ncikazi added.

Pirates will return to Betway Premiership action next Tuesday to host Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium before their Carling Knockout final showdown against Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 6.