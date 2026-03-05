Manqoba Mngqithi backs Sundowns to win league ahead of Pirates

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has predicted that Mamelodi Sundowns will eventually reign supreme ahead of Orlando Pirates in the league title race.

Sundowns and Pirates are neck and neck in the Betway Premiership title race, as their respective 2-1 wins on Wednesday night put them level on 44 points with just 11 games remaining.

The Buccaneers are, however, ahead of the defending champions due to a better goal difference.

‘We’ve got depth’

Speaking to the media after their defeat at the Loftus Verfeld Stadium, Mngqithi said it is a no-brainer that his former side will retain their league title, adding that they have more depth than Pirates.

“I will not confirm that [Sundowns will win every game from now on], but I have always said Sundowns have got what it takes to win the league, and I’ve always said it, and I’m not mincing my words there,” Mngqithi said.

“Even if you look at their players that were not on the bench, this team has got what it takes to win the league. I like the competition that Pirates are bringing; I like the competition that every other team is bringing, but the reality is, this team has got depth!

“And not just depth, I can maybe take one of two big teams. [For example] if Player A or Player B is not in the team, it’s not the same team, but at Sundowns, if Teboho is not there, Marcelo is there, Jayden Adams is there, [Bathusi] Aubaas is there, Mkhulise is there, and for me Mkhulise should be playing regularly as well.

“So, there’s so much depth in every position, and based on that, even when the season becomes stressful, they have enough quality for the PSL. There’s no issue there; nobody should even think that there’s serious contention there, for me? I think it’s a no-brainer…”

Masandawana have seemingly found their mojo, as they have won six consecutive games in the league. Their next assignment on March 14 will be away to Orbit College, while the Buccaneers will host Richards Bay on March 11.

