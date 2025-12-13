Manqoba Mngqithi raves about DDC youngsters in Carling All-Star team

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi could not help but rave about several DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players who are in the Carling All-Star team, conceding that they all have a place in the Betway Premiership.

Mngqithi is currently the head coach of the Carling All-Star team and will be assisted by Kaizer Chiefs DDC coach Vela Khumalo, Stellenbosch FC’s Evangelos Vellios, and the man of the moment, the Champion Coach, Bonginkosi Chonco.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, Mngqithi, who was flanked by Chonco, said that his technical team was left impressed by the quality of the DDC players in the All-Star team.

“There are quite a lot of youngsters who have caught my eye, but I think Naledi Hlongwane from Chiefs is somebody that any coach in the PSL will be interested in having in their team,” Mngqithi said.

“Bennet Mokoena from Sundowns…I think he is a very good football player and deserves an opportunity [in the first team].

“I was also particularly impressed by the young goalkeeper from Chiefs as well [Naphtali Mokoena], he is also good and technically very sound, and a whole lot of other players from AmaZulu, with their right back Bande [Gumede] being one of them.

“There is also a defender, whom I forgot his name because it is difficult to remember all their names in just two days, but he uses both left and right, which is something not often seen in South Africa. He was terrific in the build-up, and I was impressed.

Mngqithi added: “There is another one from Chiefs, Pheko [Phago], who is a very good football player and technically sound.

“I must say, most of these boys have got a place in the Premier Soccer League, in fact, probably all of them have a place in the PSL, but wrong players are playing because they are ‘experienced’ and whatnot.”

The All-Star team will face the newly crowned Carling Knockout champions, Orlando Pirates, at the Moses Mbahida Stadium on Saturday. The game will get underway at 3pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content