Masango says Chiefs have suffered enough, so they must win Knockout Cup

Mandla Masango says his former side, Kaizer Chiefs, have suffered enough this season and in recent years, so the least that they deserve is to win the Carling Knockout Cup.

Chiefs have had a difficult start to their new life under coach Fernando Da Cruz, where they missed out on the MTN8, got eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup, lost the Soweto Derby, recorded several draws in the Betway Premiership, and are faced with a long injury list.

This has since got the fans concerned and wondering how the team will fare this season. The club and its fanbase are also hungry for trophies, having managed to win one trophy in the last decade, which came during the 2024/25 campaign under Nasreddine Nabi.

READ: Carling Knockout to test Da Cruz’s cup-winning prowess at Chiefs

So, Masango, who was part of the Amakhosi glory days, hopes that his former team will deliver the Carling Knockout Cup and make its fans happy once again.

“Winning the Carling Knockout will not only boost the coach’s confidence, but will also lift the spirit of the team, because the players have suffered a lot and it is time for a bit of success,” Masango told Sunday World during a one-on-one interview in Randburg.

“Because I think the guys really deserve it for the efforts that they put in and, of course, to win it for the supporters who spend their hard-earned money to go to the stadium, purchase the regalia, irrespective of the results.

READ: Elias Mokwana promises to help deliver silverware at Kaizer Chiefs

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“So, winning this trophy will do a great deal going forward, so that the guys can believe that they can compete against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, because it has been a two-horse race in recent years. So, we really need Chiefs to come to the party this season.”

Amakhosi will face off against Siwelele FC in the quarterfinals of the knockout competition, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.