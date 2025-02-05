Matsatsantsa a Pitori could be next in line for Downs spanking

It may not be of the same magnitude as the recent blockbuster Soweto one, but all eyes will zoom into the Tshwane derby between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

The match starts at 7.30pm.

After handing a hapless Golden Arrows a 4-0 sjamboking on Sunday, the sizzling Mamelodi Sundowns will now shift their focus to their Pretoria neighbours, who are blowing hot and cold in the league this season.

The Premier Soccer League’s reigning champions, Sundowns, will try to hold off Orlando Pirates and maintain their six-point lead at the top of the log.

Buccaneers are on 30 points

Sundowns are leading the charts with 36 points after 13 matches. This while on-form Buccaneers are on 30 and have a game in hand after 12 rounds of matches.

Pirates will also be involved in league action against the fast-improving Sekhukhune United in Polokwane. The match will be played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Against Arrows, Miguel Cardoso’s players dominated possession and territory. And Matsatsantsa will have to come prepared and with a master plan to stop their neighbours.

Recent loss to AmaZulu

They will have to produce a better game plan than they did in their last league encounter last weekend.

United played AmaZulu on Saturday night at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and after a fierce match, they lost 2-1.

Usuthu scored via the boots of Rowan Human and Ben Motshwari before Siphesihle Ndlovu reduced the deficit for United.

United will fancy their chances after they beefed up their squad with the addition of Christian Saile from Kaizer Chiefs as well as Ghanaian winger Enoch Quaicoe.

Good acquisition

Saile scored on debut for Matsatsantsa against Magesi FC, and he looks like a good acquisition.

Sundowns goals are coming from all angles and positions on the pitch, and this must be a worry for United coach Gavin Hunt.

The Brazilians’ centre-forward Peter Shalulile has regained his razor-sharpness, and he banged in a brace against Arrows.

Midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Lucas Ribeiro Costa are also contributing on the scoreboard.

